Akshay Kumar says Mission Mangal will celebrate the power of women scientists

Akshay Kumar’s next, Mission Mangal, which stars Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu among others, is an inspiring story of a bunch of women scientists scaling great heights with Mars Orbiter Mission. The actor expresses his admiration for an incredible story of ‘jugaad’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:10 IST
Monika Rawal Kukreja, Hindustan Times
Mission Mangal features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in prominent roles.(Instagram)

Meaningful cinema should be his middle name, as actor Akshay Kumar seems to have taken it upon himself to inspire and entertain with his films. And he doesn’t just have social issue-based stories such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Padman (2018) in his kitty, but tales of heroism that still remain untold. After Airlift and Rustom (both 2016) and this year’s Kesari, his next, Mission Mangal, celebrates the power of women scientists and their achievements.

“I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident,” says Akshay, who plays a senior scientist in the film based on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The film’s teaser released on Tuesday to a tremendous response, and Akshay feels it’s time such stories are told. “Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs 6,000 crore, and ISRO did it in only Rs 450 crore. Just see the difference... A little common sense, and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I want to tell it, that’s why I came on board,” he adds.

All praise for the scientists who made it possible, the actor says, “This is a work of 17-18,000 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they’re great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie.”

Sharing the poster of the film on social media last week, Akshay wrote, “…A film which I’ve done especially for my daughter and children her age, to familiarise them with the incredibly true story of India’s mission to Mars!”

He recalls what crossed his mind while making the film. “The youth in India has a lot of brains... Hum saare kaam jugaad se kar lete hain,” shares Akshay.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:10 IST

