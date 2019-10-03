Alia Bhatt: Can’t have too many barriers in mind while choosing characters

bollywood

For someone like Alia Bhatt, who has been constantly rediscovering herself with different characters on screen, choosing roles is both a factor of her mind and heart. And the performer in her can’t let the pressure of expectations bog her down. At a time when the debate over Kabir Singh refuses to die down — in fact Shahid Kapoor recently spoke about playing the titular character which many found seriously flawed — Alia doesn’t feel it should affect an artist. The actor, who had worked with Shahid in two films, Shaandaar (2015) and Udta Punjab (2016), feels an artist should explore all kinds of characters on scrseen.

“If I keep too many barriers or limitations in my mind while choosing a film or the parts I am offered, it would not help me become a ‘massy’ actor. Cinema is art. Being an artist, these are the times when I should let my creative juices flow freely,” says Alia, who was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank.

“I prefer keeping an open mind when I read a script or sit for a narration — I work that way… I think I should be open to doing different kinds of characters and try and surprise the audience every time. I should try and form a balance, entertain the audience and at the same time play characters that satisfy my creative urge,” she says.

But at the same time, Alia is aware of her responsibility as an actor and social influencer. “I am obviously responsible as a celebrity and do think what I am putting out for the audience. But I can’t be constantly thinking ‘What if my character is misinterpreted, what if the audience doesn’t connect with what I am playing on screen, what if the character isn’t giving out the right kind of message’. Then it would be very difficult for me to perform. Limiting myself, thinking how people will react to what I am playing on screen, is harmful, I can’t work like that,” she adds.

Elaborating, the 26-year-old actor says that the audience does understand and therefore is the best judge. “If I’m playing a murderer in a film that does not mean I am saying that I am supporting the act, neither am I a murderer in real life. Such things are quite clear. It’s just another character for me, so is it for the audience, who obviously want to see me doing different roles. So I think the audience understands,” adds Alia.

