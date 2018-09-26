Alia Bhatt celebrates her BFF’s birthday with a perfect night out. See pics

There is surely nothing better that spending your birthday with your eternal best friends in pretty dresses and a perfect night out. Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan got exactly that.

Alia’s close friend, who makes regular appearances on her social media accounts, celebrated her birthday with the actor on Tuesday. The girls were first spotted at a restaurant in Bandra in the afternoon and they again at a calligraphy event at night. They wore stunning dresses to the event as well. Alia was dressed in a black lace dress and tied her hair in a perfect bun. Akanksha wore a sweet white dress and gave a big smile as she posed next to her best friend.

Other Bollywood stars also had a busy day around Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in several different outfit through the day as she recorded more episodes of her new radio show. She was seen in a red jumpsuit and in a white T-shirt and denim combo at a recording studio. Her son Taimur was spotted by the paparazzi as he enjoyed himself on a slide with a very helpful person to guide him around.

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Esha Gupta also made a stylish appearance at the airport. Television host Maniesh Paul was also seen at the airport.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted as she grabbed a coffee. She was seen in a pretty blue dress. Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were also seen promoting their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga which releases this week. Check out their pictures here:

Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta and Maniesh Paul at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 20:29 IST