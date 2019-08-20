Alia Bhatt’s cute pic with sister Shaheen is all about sibling love and bonding. See it here

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt is known to be a protective sister to Shaheen. The latest picture, shared by Alia on Monday, shows how in good times and bad, they will be together.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “No one will ever be as entertained by us as US.” In the picture, Alia and Shaheen pose for a candid selfie. The picture, in which Alia is shorn of any traces of makeup, also shows how naturally beautiful she is.

Alia always shares nuggets from her life with her fans on social media. On Monday, she shared a picture, possibly while judging a cultural function at Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School (Cascade 26). Sharing it, she wrote: “Sometimes there’s no better feeling than just going BACK TO SCHOOL.”

Alia had, through much of July, shared pictures from the shoot of her film, Sadak 2, being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt in Ooty. In between, she had gone to New York, a city she often frequents with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor is being treated for cancer in the city.

Alia has her kitty full with films. Through much of early 2019, she had been busy with the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film’s lead pair (Alia and Ranbir) and Ayan went to Prayagraj (previously Allahabad) for the launch of the film’s logo on Maha Shivratri. They have since been to Varanasi for a long schedule for the same film.

Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s tentatively RRR where she may be paired with Ram Charan. Early next year, she will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht, a multi-starrer which will also feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

She appeared in this year’s Kalank, a Karan Johar production which bombed badly at the box office. She remains a favourite of the filmmaker, who recently expressed a desire to make his most remembered film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi.

