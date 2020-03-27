e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘All this because someone wanted to eat a bat’: Emraan Hashmi on coronavirus outbreak

‘All this because someone wanted to eat a bat’: Emraan Hashmi on coronavirus outbreak

Emraan Hashmi vented his anger amid coronavirus outbreak, saying all this because a person thousands of miles away wanted to eat a bat.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Emraan Hashmi says all this because someone wanted a culinary experience.
Emraan Hashmi says all this because someone wanted a culinary experience. (IANS)
         

While there is no scientific evidence yet to prove the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

“And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT,” tweeted @emraan hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

 

At the last count, over half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 22,000 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Emraan had earlier slammed people who took to the streets to play drums and celebrate at 5pm on Sunday. He wrote on Twitter, “With the current outbreak hope everyone is safe and tucked away in their homes. Please travel or venture out only if you really need to. How we discipline ourselves will dictate how well we can control this pandemic. There will be enough time to dance on the streets.. Take care.”

 

Also read: Dino Morea explains his absence: ‘The offers I got were absolutely rubbish, it was better to sit at home’

Meanwhile, several Bollywood and South India actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, comic-TV host Kapil Sharma on Thursday pledged to donate both funds and medical supplies to help the country combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers. Several A-listers from the south, including Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have also donated money.

(With HT inputs)

