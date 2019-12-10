e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are Twitter’s most tweeted about handles of 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter accounts topped the list of most tweeted Indian entertainment accounts of 2019, Twitter India said on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:44 IST

Asian News International
Actor Amitabh Bachchan during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan during a function to pay homage to 26/11 victims at Gateway of India.(IANS)
         

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter accounts topped the list of most tweeted Indian entertainment accounts of 2019 on Tuesday. With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and most tweeted accounts on the micro-blogging site in Entertainment, Sports, and Politics categories.

Beating all celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of male category for the top entertainment handle, leading Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan who stood at second and third positions respectively.

 

 

Twitter handles of musician AR Rahman, actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are others that made it to the list of top ten entertainment Twitter handles in the male category.

Leading the Female category, Bollywood's Dabangg female, Sonakshi Sinha left behind Anushka Sharma at the second position and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at the third position.

Bollywood beauties, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sunny Leone are others that were featured in the list of top ten entertainment Twitter handles in the female category.

