Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo gets new release date, to hit theatres on April 17

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:28 IST

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been shifted by a week and the film will now hit theatres on April 17, 2020, the makers announced on Monday.

Producers of the film, Rising Sun Films tweeted, “There’s a yin for every yan #GulaboSitabo, starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk , Directed by @ShoojitSircar to now release on 17th April 2020! See you at the movies!”

The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres on April 24 next year. Gulabo Sitabo, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims harassment as his fee has been reduced, confirms he will continue as host

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor’s debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in Piku.

Gulabo Sitabo, a Rising Sun Films Production, is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more