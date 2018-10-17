Amitabh Bachchan joined by daughter Shweta, wife Jaya at Durga puja celebrations. See pics

Just like the entire country, Bollywood is also in a festive mood these days. With just two days left in the Navratras, celebrities are making sure to live it up to the fullest. Even actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his family at a puja pandal on Wednesday.

Amitabh was seen with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda at Durga puja celebrations in Mumbai. The whole family was dressed in their best ethnic outfits. Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest, Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya wore a green saree for the occasion.

The family sat together in the pandal with their hands joined in prayer as the priest performed the holy ceremonies. Jaya looked unhappy at the paparazzi trying to snap their pictures.

Check out their pictures:

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at a puja pandal. (Viral Bhayani)

Jaya Bachchan at a puja pandal. (Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at a puja pandal. (Viral Bhayani)

Shweta was spotted at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20th anniversary celebrations with her brother Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday. She also recently launched her debut novel, Paradise Towers.Set in an apartment building in Mumbai of a certain vintage, unlike the new-fangled high-rises dotting the city, Paradise Towers revolves around the lives of the residents. If the demographic is carefully inclusive -- Bengalis, Gujaratis, NRIs, Muslims -- the characters faithfully conform to every cliche associated with the communities.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:45 IST