Amitabh Bachchan now has 40 million followers on Twitter, is most followed Indian after PM Modi

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:13 IST

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers.

As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans. Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 52 million followers. Actor Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Indian on Instagram with 49.4 million followers.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Jhund. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chhehre, with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

The first look pics of Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund have been released. Brahmastra will release in December this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more