e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan now has 40 million followers on Twitter, is most followed Indian after PM Modi

Amitabh Bachchan now has 40 million followers on Twitter, is most followed Indian after PM Modi

Amitabh Bachchan is still the most followed Bollywood star on Twitter and hit a new milestone on Thursday with 40 million followers.

bollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:13 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan stands for the National Anthem before receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Amitabh Bachchan stands for the National Anthem before receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind.(ANI)
         

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers.

As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans. Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 52 million followers. Actor Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Indian on Instagram with 49.4 million followers.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Jhund. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chhehre, with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

The first look pics of Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund have been released. Brahmastra will release in December this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news