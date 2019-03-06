Amitabh Bachchan on Thugs of Hindostan failure: People’s evaluation is greater than one’s hurt, surprise

By now, adjectives such as super-successful, megastar and highly admirable have become synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. After all, he has been wowing audiences for over 50 years now — starting with Saat Hindustani (1969). Ask him if given an opportunity, would he like to change anything from his five-decade-long journey, and the answer is a clear no. With regards to his craft, Bachchan admits that he still looks at every film as a “challenge”. Now, he is readying for the release of his next, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan, who he calls a “generous producer”. Excerpts from an e-mail interview, which the actor starts with a heartfelt message for Indian armed forces in the wake of the recent Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir) terror attack:

“Before all else, I wish to state that these interviews for the promotions of my film, Badla come laden with our hearts and mind in condolence and prayers for the brave hearts whom we lost in Pulwama, and the brave hearts that fight for our safety and security each hour and protect us.”

To start with, do you feel nervous even now before a film’s release?

Yes, each release has its own share of nervousness. And it’s true not just for me but for everyone associated with the product. So, you are like, ‘what’s going to be audiences’ reaction, and what would they think about the film and my personal work (performance)’.

Your role in Badla doesn’t look easy but at the same time, it also appears effortless. What was the most challenging part?

See, every film is a challenge. Nothing is easy in this business, or for that matter, in any business. For me, the challenge is to be true to what the film’s director desires from me.

You completed 50 years in Bollywood recently. How do you look at such an illustrious, super-successful career?

This is an aspect that I have never given much attention to. I am honoured to have audiences’ love, affection and blessings. That’s it. For me, that is most dear.

Were you hurt or surprised by the failure of your last film, Thugs of Hindostan (2018)?

The success and failure of a film is decided by the ‘janta’, and we must respect their sentiment and the value of the money they spend to patronise it [a film]. Their evaluation of a product is much greater than the value of one’s feelings of ‘hurt’ or ‘surprise’.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 10:59 IST