Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan sing Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum. Watch video

Badla star Amitabh Bachchan and the film’s producer Shah Rukh Khan have come up with the second episode of Badla Unplugged and we can see the camaraderie the two have. Badla Unplugged is a series of videos building up to the release of the film on Friday. Unlike the first episode where they talked about the film that also stars Taapsee Pannu, the latest episode has no mention of the movie.



Sharing the video, Amitabh tweeted, “Saath gaakar maza aagaya, lekin aapke ode ne toh sach mein hamara dil Jeet liya @iamsrk ! #BadlaUnplugged.”

SRK opened the episode with a montage of videos from Amitabh’s films as an ode to the senior star. The montage, apparently made by Shah Rukh, features visuals from Mohabbatein, Eklavya, Don, Agneepath, Silsila and the likes as Shah Rukh talks about the veteran actor. Shah Rukh mixes his lines from Mohabbatein with Amitabh’s Kabhi Kabhie playing in the background.

Amitabh was impressed by the video and said, “Now I must be given an opportunity to pay an ode” and goes on to talk about the minute details of SRK’s performances. “Halki baarikiya hoti hai inki performance me jinko pakadna mushkil hota hai,” he said with montage of SRK’s famous scenes.

Amitabh then talked about the secret behind numbering his tweets - he said he wanted a reference point if he ever needed to find out a previous tweet. Shah Rukh then asked him to explain ‘Badumbaa’. The word has often featured in Big B’s Twitter timeline. “It is nothing. Sometimes you just utter anything in excitement and that was it,” he said.

They also discussed a few of Amitabh’s tweets. They also sang ‘Ik dusre se karte hain pyaar hum’ from Amitabh’s 1991 film Hum. Watch the entire video here:

Directed and written by Sujoy, Badla is a murder mystery with Taapsee’s character as the main suspect. Inspired by Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Badla is Amitabh and Sujoy’s fourth collaboration after Aladin (2009), (2012) Kahaani and TE3N (2016).

