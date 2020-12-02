Ananya Panday fangirls over Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want, shows off her custom-made Poo jacket

bollywood

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of her appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want. In the clip, Ananya expressed her fandom for Kareena with her choice of wardrobe for the occasion.

“Can I tell you what’s behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I’ve gotten made,” Ananya said in the clip, and proceeded to show Kareena the pink jacket she was wearing. It was filled with references to Poo, Kareena’s character in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Along the sleeves, it read, “Good looks, good looks and Good looks.” On the front pocket, there was another of Poo’s catchphrases -- “P.H.A.T.- Pretty, Hot And Tempting.”

And then, Ananya turned the jacket around and showed Poo, printed on the back. “I love this jacket, I’ve never found the right opportunity to wear it, but today I had to wear it,” Ananya said.

The actor isn’t just a fan of Kareena, but also of her current co-star, Deepika Padukone. She recently gushed about working with Deepika in director Shakun Batra’s new film, which they’re in the process of shooting. She recently shared a picture with Deepika, and wrote, “I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, she said that Shakun was on the list of filmmakers she wanted to work with. “It was a really surreal for me. It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun,” she said

Ananya made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, and was recently seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

