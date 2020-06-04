Angad Bedi shows Neha Dhupia snoozing while working from home, fans are worried for his life: ‘Pitai khane ki tyaari karo’

bollywood

Actor Angad Bedi shared a little more than what his actor wife Neha Dhupia would have allowed. On Thursday, Angad posted a video of Neha snoozing through the day instead of working.

“This is how we work from home... we are Very busy person ji,” he captioned his post. The accompanying video showed Neha taking a nap while Angad films her. “Haanji aajkal chal reya haina, work from home kende na onu? Saade ghar vi hai. Dekhoge (It’s the trend nowadays, it’s called work from home right? It’s happening at our home too. Want to see)?,” he says in the video. He ends it by asking the viewers not to disturb Neha and let her sleep.

Of course, once she saw the video, Neha was in the mood for some revenge. “Woke up to this.... guys, say goodbye to Angad Bedi. This is the last you’ll be seeing of him, at least on Instagram ... so dead,” she wrote. Other fans were also concerned for his well being. “Pitai khaaney ki theyaari karo ab (prepare yourself for a beating),” wrote a fan. Tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “She’s gonna kill you.”

When not napping, Neha does actually work from home. Recently, she was interrupted by daughter Mehr during a live audition for her reality show. As she was unable to attend to the child, Neha became emotional, and exclaimed “I am such a bag of emotions right now”.

The actor was in the middle of an audition for popular adventure reality show MTV Roadies Revolution when Mehr came seeking for her mother, clinging to her and asking Neha to play with her. “#BUSTED !!! ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show ... #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife,” Neha wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a video capturing the moment.

