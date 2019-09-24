Anil Kapoor throws back too far with this pic, fans ask: ‘Sir ye aapke pichhle janam ka pic hai?’

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor is famous for his handsome looks and his sheer inability to age. The internet has turned the 62-year-old into a meme but he has now given photographic proof that he, too, has changed a lot over the year.

Anil took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a throwback picture that left many surprised and shocked. “Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don’t care! Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can’t,” he wrote in his tweet. The image is from a magazine or a newspaper feature that has been edited by Twitter page Vintage Bollywood.

Judging by Anil’s look in the picture, it appears as if the picture was taken before he made his Bollywood debut as the lead with Woh Saat Din in 1983. He doesn’t have his trademark moustache in the picture and his hair is even bigger than we’ve ever seen it.

Several fans reacted to the picture with funny comments. “Sir ye aapke pichhle janam ka pic hai kya (sir is this you pic from a previous incarnation)?,” asked one. Another thought they had seen singer Shaan before realising who it really was. “Photo dekhte hi @singer_shaan hai socha tweet pada aap ka tho samjh may aaya aap hai (I saw the picture and thought it’s Shaan but then I read the tweet and realised it is you). Without (moustache),” they wrote.

Even Rajkummar Rao left a comment. “There is no one like you sir. The one and only @AnilKapoor,” he wrote. “And huge amounts of attitude!,” replied director Shekhar Kapoor on his tweet.

In March this year, Anil had shared a photo collage to prove to his fans that his looks do change from film to film. “Thank you all for the love and the Memes that are still flooding my feed! Loved all of them! Especially the one of me doing Gunday 2 with Taimur! From the last 35 years, I have been trying to age according to the characters and fulfilling the demands of my directors and writers. I believe becoming better only stops when you do, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” he wrote in his post.

When cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined Anil’s fans in asking what the actor eats to look like a 26-year-old at the age of 62, Anil tweeted: “Happy on the inside and outside! The secret is dedication and hard work (and a few cheat days.)”

Anil will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang in which he has teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It will release on February 14, 2020. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

