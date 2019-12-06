e-paper
Anil Kapoor trains with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, fans ask him to do an action movie now

Anil Kapoor shared some pictures from a meeting with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake and called it his most memorable training session ever.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anil Kapoor training with Yohan Blake.
Anil Kapoor training with Yohan Blake.
         

Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and took some tips from Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, who was on a visit to India. The actor shared pictures from their running and exercise session on Instagram which shows Yohan sharing some tips with the actor on a race track.

Anil posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you so much @yohanblake for being so inspiring, passionate & for coming and sharing your craft! It was lovely meeting you and truly one of my most memorable training sessions!”

 

Anil’s fans were inspired by his dedication for fitness and showered him with praise in the comments section. Anil’s son-in-law and Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented to the post, “WOW”. A fan advised the actor, “Do some hard hitting cop or action role.High time u need to do action movies.” Another wrote, “This man will never become old.” One more fan went on to write, “Ak giving Blake a complex.”

Anil had earlier shared a video of his running session to wish wife Sunita on Karva Chauth in October. He had captioned it, “All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita.”

 

Anil was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy, Paagalpanti. It was his third release of the year 2019 after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal. While Pagalpanti and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga average business, Total Dhamaal was a hit with a domestic box office collection of Rs 154 crore.

Also read: Netflix to invest Rs 3000 crore in Indian original content, CEO Reed Hastings says at HT Leadership Summit 2019

Anil wrapped up shooting for his next, Malang a few weeks ago. The film also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s dream project, Takht, which also stars his niece Janhvi Kapoor besides Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. Both are scheduled to release next year.

