Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Truth wins’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday put out a cryptic post. “Truth wins,” she wrote on Instagram. The post comes hours after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and a few others. Sushant’s family, who live in Patna, have accused her of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

From the time of Sushant’s death, Ankita has been guarded about her posts. She has used symbolism to express her thoughts, rather than write them directly in words. Take a look - on the day, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara released online, sharing a motion poster she wrote: “#pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!” While TV serial Pavitra Rishta was the first time when Sushant hit the limelight, Dil Bechara was his swansong.

Just six days back, she posted a picture from the prayer corner of her home with images of Lord Ganesha, Jesus Christ and Mother Mary and lit diya, she wrote: “HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling. wherever you are.”

On July 14, one month from Sushant’s death, she had again posted a picture of a lit diya and had simply written: “Child of God.”

On Tuesday, Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who had maintained a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14, filed the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, inspector general of police (IGP), Patna zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

The IGP said a four-member team has left for Mumbai to investigate the charges levelled by the complainant. After Sushant’s death, Rhea had requested union home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe in the actor’s death. “I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” she wrote.

Mumbai Police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea has also recorded her statement.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Sushant’s father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the “machinations” of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

Singh has accused Rhea, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended Sushant in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career. He has also alleged that the actor was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to purloin the assets of my son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.

Singh wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account, held by Sushant, was transferred. The complaint said Rhea and her family convinced Sushant to leave his own residence and stay at a resort in the vicinity of Mumbai claiming his house was “haunted”, reported PTI.

Singh has alleged that Rhea got Sushant treated by some “conniving” doctors for mental illness while keeping his family in the dark. He also alleged that on June 6, less than a week before Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra house, Rhea came to his place and decamped with many of his belongings, including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

“At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Rhea who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” he alleged in the FIR. He also claimed that Rhea created “distance” between Sushant and his family.

The actor, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Sushant’s suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. It is alleged that the actor was ostracised in the film industry.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more