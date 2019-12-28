Anurag Kashyap calls Return of Hanuman ‘a terrible film’ on its 12th anniversary: ‘I am incapable of doing animation’

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap has a diverse filmography, but no film sticks out in his career more than the 2007 animated sequel, Return of Hanuman. On the film’s 12th anniversary on December 28, the filmmaker took the opportunity to declare it a ‘terrible film’.

Anurag, in response to a fan’s tweet praising the movie, wrote, “It was a terrible film .. want to see great animation , see Geetanjali Rao’s films, see “Dhap”, see the Japanese Ramayan co-collaborates by the creator of Hanuman .. anyways I am incapable of doing animation.” The fan in his original tweet had written, “12 Years of #ReturnOfHanuman: Arguably one of the best animated films made in India. Had so much fun watching the film as a kid! @anuragkashyap72 merged mythology with new-age fiction effortlessly. He must make another animated film soon.”

It was a terrible film .. want to see great animation , see Geetanjali Rao’s films, see "Dhap", see the Japanese Ramayan co-collaborates by the creator of Hanuman .. anyways I am incapable of doing animation https://t.co/3wH3PG2ORd — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 28, 2019

When some people pointed out that they had, in fact, enjoyed the film, Anurag added, “Could have been so much better. At the most a lost opportunity. I loved the script though . So much could have been achieved with it . The very first thing as a filmmaker I would say it wasn’t consistent ..”

Anurag’s tweet got a variety of reactions. “You are underestimating yourself @anuragkashyap72! It’s still one of the best Indian animated films ever told. It had a heart and I still remember the scene where Hanuman cuts the web of Phoren Spiderman! Super!” one person wrote. Another person asked what his opinion on Bombay Velvet was.

Return of Hanuman was Anurag’s second film to get a release. Besides Return of Hanuman, the filmmaker had two other releases in the year 2007 -- Black Friday and No Smoking. His first film, Paanch, remains unreleased. The filmmaker will next return as one of the four directors to helm a segment in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The anthology horror film, which includes shorts by Anurag, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, will be released on January 1.

