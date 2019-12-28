e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap calls Return of Hanuman ‘a terrible film’ on its 12th anniversary: ‘I am incapable of doing animation’

Anurag Kashyap calls Return of Hanuman ‘a terrible film’ on its 12th anniversary: ‘I am incapable of doing animation’

On the 12th anniversary of his lone animated movie Return of Hanuman, director Anurag Kashyap has called it ‘a terrible film’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2019 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anurag Kashyap’s next project is Netflix’s Ghost Stories.
Anurag Kashyap’s next project is Netflix’s Ghost Stories.
         

Anurag Kashyap has a diverse filmography, but no film sticks out in his career more than the 2007 animated sequel, Return of Hanuman. On the film’s 12th anniversary on December 28, the filmmaker took the opportunity to declare it a ‘terrible film’.

Anurag, in response to a fan’s tweet praising the movie, wrote, “It was a terrible film .. want to see great animation , see Geetanjali Rao’s films, see “Dhap”, see the Japanese Ramayan co-collaborates by the creator of Hanuman .. anyways I am incapable of doing animation.” The fan in his original tweet had written, “12 Years of #ReturnOfHanuman: Arguably one of the best animated films made in India. Had so much fun watching the film as a kid! @anuragkashyap72 merged mythology with new-age fiction effortlessly. He must make another animated film soon.”

 

When some people pointed out that they had, in fact, enjoyed the film, Anurag added, “Could have been so much better. At the most a lost opportunity. I loved the script though . So much could have been achieved with it . The very first thing as a filmmaker I would say it wasn’t consistent ..”

Anurag’s tweet got a variety of reactions. “You are underestimating yourself @anuragkashyap72! It’s still one of the best Indian animated films ever told. It had a heart and I still remember the scene where Hanuman cuts the web of Phoren Spiderman! Super!” one person wrote. Another person asked what his opinion on Bombay Velvet was.

 

Return of Hanuman was Anurag’s second film to get a release. Besides Return of Hanuman, the filmmaker had two other releases in the year 2007 -- Black Friday and No Smoking. His first film, Paanch, remains unreleased. The filmmaker will next return as one of the four directors to helm a segment in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The anthology horror film, which includes shorts by Anurag, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, will be released on January 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cops manhandled me: Priyanka after being blocked on way to activist’s house
Cops manhandled me: Priyanka after being blocked on way to activist’s house
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news