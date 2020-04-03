Anushka Sharma boosts your spirits with her own meme. Check it out here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:02 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a popular meme of herself, urging her fans to stay in high spirits during the nationwide lockdown. Anushka shared a picture of herself from the film Sui Dhaaga, which was a source of several memes when it came out.

The caption to the post read, “Bore hore hoge, thoda hans lo (You must be bored, laugh a little).” The meme shows side-by-side pictures of Anushka, looking glamorous in one and wearing a plain saree and having a bored expression on her face in the other, signifying her evolution during the lockdown.

Anushka had spoken about how popular Sui Dhaaga memes had gotten in an interview. “I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun (Dhawan), Sharat (Katariya) and my friends. It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people’s head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

Anushka had earlier posted a picture with husband Virat Kohli, both of whom are observing the lockdown strictly and urging everyone else to do the same. “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure,” she’d written.

