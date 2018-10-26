Anushka Sharma’s throwback teenage pic proves she was cute even back then

Before she was an award-winning actor, Anushka Sharma was a sweet, fun-loving teenager, who loved pulling faces for pictures. The Sui Dhaaga star took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback snap from her school days with the hashtag #flashbackfriday. In the photo from her “bachpan”, Anushka and her friends pose for the camera, all dressed in their school uniforms.

We love Anushka’s throwback look — her grey and black bag is peak high school. In the fresh-faced snap, probably taken during her time in Bengaluru, the beaming schoolgirl looked just as cute as ever. “PS - Our reaction to the photographer when he said cheese.......was this, thanks @naimeesha_murthy for this memory,” Anushka captioned the nostalgic picture. Check out the endearing Instagram below:

Looks like after the release of her much-awaited film, Sui Dhaaga, Anushka is ready to take some time off. On Wednesday, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, reached another major milestone in his career – crossing 10,000 ODI runs during India’s second match against the West Indies. While social media buzzed with chatter, Anushka too lauded his achievement with a series of Instagram stories.

Anushka’s new film, Zero, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and directed by Aanand L Rai, is set to be released in December.

