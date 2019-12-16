Arjun Kapoor trolls girlfriend Malaika Arora as she shares close-up pics from U2 concert, asks ‘were you on stage?’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:21 IST

Malaika Arora recently attended Irish band U2’s maiden concert in Mumbai on Sunday and her excitement before and after the event was evident on her Instagram account. The yoga enthusiast shared several zoomed in pictures from the evening on her social media handle, which caught the attention of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika shared several close-up shots of the live performance on Instagram and wrote, “Thank u for the music ......... @u2 .. doesn’t get better n closer than this #bono#adam#larry#theedge.” Arjun, who is known for hilariously trolling his industry friends on social media, teased her saying in the comments section, “Were u on stage with them ????” Malaika acknowledged his comment on her post and replied to him with several smileys.

Before the concert, Malaika had shared a candid video on her Instagram stories as she and her sister Amrita Arora sang a U2 song in their car. She also posted a picture with guitarist Noel Gallagher on her Instagram stories.

The concert also saw a live performance from by A R Rahman. The Academy Award winner, along with his children, joined U2 to sing — for the first time — their new song, Ahimsa, which U2 singer Bono described as “India’s greatest gift to the world”.

Several Bollywood celebrities such has Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan, Neha Dhupia, Diana Penty, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha and others were spotted at the event.

Also read: U2 concert inside pics, videos: Hrithik Roshan chills with Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora says thanks for the music

Arjun, who saw the release of his film Panipat a few days ago, skipped the concert. The actor plays Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao in the period drama, director by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The film received average reviews and witnessed a moderate business at the box office. It collected over Rs 25 crore in the first week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more