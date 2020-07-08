Bhumi Pednekar in Unlock mode: It is time for us to get back to work and strengthen our economy

With the much anticipated films — Sooryavanshi and ‘83 — getting theatrical release on Diwali and Christmas respectively, shoots of TV and web projects resuming, entertainment industry is crawling back to normalcy. Bhumi Pednekar, who has been away from a film set like many other actors, feels that the time has come to move on and step out to work, albeit cautiously.

“The fact is that people have to earn a living or they may face loss of livelihood. I get there’s a fear of contracting the virus, but if experts feel it’s time for to go back to work, then it is time. We need to start work and strengthen our economy. As individuals, we should put in as much money into the economy as possible. Also, besides that help others as well. If I’m somebody who can support an X number of family, I should do it,” shares the 30-year-old.

The actor, who has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati lined up believes that adapting to the current situation will be the key in the coming months.

“We’re just human beings, as species, we adapt really fast. We really move on, and change is the only constant. I don’t think we’ve been able to stick to a particular habit for too long. So, whatever the ‘new normal’ world is going to be like, we’ll figure it out,” she affirms.

A significant change the industry has seen during this crisis is the trend of films being released on OTT platforms owing to the shutdown of theatres.

Pednekar, however, says it all depends on the product at hand. “There are some films that are meant for theatrical releases and other can (release digitally). It all depends on what the narrative of the film is and what’s the right platform it requires.”

The Saand Ki Aankh actor also feels that the gap between theatres and web is reducing. “It was seen even before the pandemic. In the West, direct-to-OTT release has been happening for quite some. You have the best of talents working on these projects, so it’ll start happening here as well,” she hopes.

Would she, then, beokay with her films releasing directly on the web? “I don’t have an opinion about that,” she asserts, adding, “As an actor, I just want most number of people to watch my films. It’s the discretion of a producer more than anyone else. It’s their capital, their money. So they decide what’s best for their movie.”

