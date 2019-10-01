e-paper
Commando 3 first look: Vidyut Jammwal charges ahead with all guns blazing

The first look poster of Commando 3 shows Vidyut Jammwal in an intense action mode. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Vidyut Jammwal in a poster of Commando 3.
Vidyut Jammwal in a poster of Commando 3.(Instagram)
         

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in Commando 3, the third film in the Commando series. The actor shared a new poster which shows him in an action mode.

Sharing it, he wrote: “The mission is huge and it’s game time! Presenting the first poster of #Commando3. Releasing on November 29.” Vidyut can be seen in a combination of jeans, T-shirt and jacket. He is charging at the camera, firing away with two guns in his hands. The entire scene is lit up, giving us a feel of extreme violence.

The first film in the Commando series was called Commando: A One Man Army, which released in 2011. In 2017, came Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

 

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares first pregnancy pic, says won’t rush into wedding due to ‘societal pressure’

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

In August this year, Vidyut bagged two awards in China for his film, Junglee. Vidyut won ‘Best action sequence choreographer’ and ‘Special jury prize for best action family film’ awards at the 5th Jackie Chan Action Film Week in China.

Junglee was helmed by The Mask and The Scorpion King fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants.

(With agencies inputs)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:07 IST

