David Dhawan on casting Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 remake: ‘They’re a fresh pair, want to make a film people can see again and again’

Director David Dhawan, who will soon begin shooting for the remake of his hit ’90s film, Coolie No 1, with son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, has said that he feels young at heart and wants to do 50 films in the years to come. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror he also said how even today he begins his day at 7 am with his scripts.

David seeks inspiration from his sons, Varun and Rohit. He told the tabloid: “My sons Varun and Rohit keep me young. We brainstorm on ideas with them telling me what to change and what to reject. These discussions help me evolve. We make films like a family. I have made 45 films in 30 years and I want to make 50 more. I want to make young films because I still feel young. My guru is Manmohan Desai and I believe in making people laugh and in discipline. Even today, I sit down with my script at 7 am every day.”

Asked about how the idea of making a remake came about, David mentioned that it was originally the idea of producer Vashu Bhagnani, who was behind the first film as well. “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.” The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently.”

David mentioned how he was hopeful that the new-age Coolie No 1 will work with the viewers. “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.” David also spoke how he chanced upon the idea in the first place.

He said that in June 1994 when he was in Chennai to discuss a possible collaboration with Kamal Haasan that this film came to him. Kamal was shooting and asked David to watch a Tamil film, Chinna Mapillai, as he thought it was in David’s ‘zone’. The Bollywood director liked it and bought the remake rights (to make Coolie No 1). And while he expected the film to do well, the success it finally saw was “phenomenal”.

Varun and Sara starrer Coolie No 1 is set to hit theatres in 2020. While Varun is busy shooting for the thrid film of the ABCD franchise called Street Dance 3, Sara is wokring on her film with Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:32 IST