Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt wish Meghna Gulzar on her birthday, send their love

bollywood

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:49 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt took to their respective Instagram Stories to wish director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. The Raazi and Chhapaak turned a year older on Sunday.

Sharing a picture from the sets of their 2018 film Raazi, Alia wrote: “Happy bday Megs!! I hope you’re having the bestest day with beer and peanuts love you loads!!!” The picture showed them discussing a scene from the film. Deepika, who worked with Meghna in Chhapaak made on the issue of acid attacks on women, wrote with a picture of Meghna: “Happy Birthday Hope you’re having the best day ever by treeating yourself just a little bit! Love you Mama! @meghnagulzar.”

Meghna, who had made a film called Filhaal with Sushmita Sen back in 2002, made a comeback of sorts with late Irrfan Khan starrer Talvar in 2015. She followed it up with 2018’s Raazi, which turned our to be a huge hit. The film catapulted her into the league of top-notch Bollywood directors. She followed it up with less successful and more impactful Chhapaak, based on the life of Delhi’s acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to propose to her, he says ‘wait till the show ends’

Deepika, meanwhile, has been busy with the shoot of her film with Shakun Batra. The film also stars Guilty actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film’s shoot began in Goa, sometime in September. The team later shot at locations in Mumbai and had been shooting in Alibaug area, at a little distance from Mumbai city.

Alia too had got back to film shoot. Since September, she too has been shooting for Sanjay Bhansali’s ambitious Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was mostly being shot in the night at a specially created sets.

Follow @htshowbiz for more