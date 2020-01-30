Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi spotted at Karan Johar’s office. See pics

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Gully Boy sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted at Karan Johar’s office on Wednesday. Pictures and videos of their visit have surfaced online.

While Deepika can be seen sporting dark glasses, Ananya can be seen smiling to the waiting paparazzi. According to a report in Filmfare, the trio were at Karan’s place as prep for their upcoming film, to be directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika has reported been visiting Karan’s residence for the last two days for line readings, it added.

In mid December last year, it was confirmed that the three actors will work together in Shakun Batra’s directorial, which will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film is expected to begin shoot in Jan 2020 and is set for the Valentine’s Day release next year. The film’s title is yet to be revealed.

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar’s office on Wednesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika, meanwhile, recently announced that she would act in the official Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Rishi Kapoor. The original starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Her last release was Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial, also produced by Deepika. It was inspired by the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal of Delhi who is an acid attack survivor.

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan’s successful home production, Student of the Year 2, starred in another hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh later that year. She will now be seen in Khaali Peeli, alongwith Ishaan Khatter. The film, which is being co-produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra, will be directed by Maqbool Khan.

Siddhanth, meanwhile, has also signed for the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The actor was recently in news when his reply to Ananya’s statement on nepotism and struggle went viral. Appearing on Rajeev Masand’s Actor’s Roundtable earlier this month, Ananya had explained her understanding of struggle, stating how her dad had never appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she had said.

Sidhanth had added his bit by saying how “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)”. The internet had a laugh-out-loud moment. In no time, Twitter was full of Ananya Panday memes.

