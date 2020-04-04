e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone gives toothless smile in major throwback pic, but fans are reminded of Annabelle

Deepika Padukone gives toothless smile in major throwback pic, but fans are reminded of Annabelle

A new picture of Deepika Padukone, flashing a toothless smile as a child, has been doing the rounds online.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone poses for the camera in major throwback picture.
A picture of Deepika Padukone flashing a toothless smile as a child is doing the rounds online. The picture shows the actor sitting on her mother’s lap, wearing a white frock with her hair tied up.

The picture has been doing the rounds on Deepika’s fan clubs online. Reacting to it, several people thought Deepika looked like the Annabelle doll from the Conjuring films. “I love deepika... But trust me in this pic looks like Annablle,” one person wrote. “Lol does anyone think she looks like Anabelle?” asked another.

 

Deepika has been in quarantine with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The couple has been sharing regular updates for their fans on social media. Recently, Deepika shared pictures of the Thai green curry that she’d made for dinner. The actor, according to Ranveer, has also been learning to play the piano during the lockdown.

In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, Deepika said that Ranveer is the easiest person to be locked at home with. She said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh sleeps 20 hours a day, ‘is easiest person to live with during lockdown’

The couple also announced that they would be contributing towards the prime minister’s coronavirus relief fund. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote on social media.

