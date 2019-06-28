Deepika Padukone on why she chose to play acid attack survivor in Chhapaak: There was a connection with ‘her grit and determination’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wrapped up the shoot of Chhapaak where she essays the role of acid attack survivor Malti. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is inspired by the real life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal of Delhi. Talking about the film, she has now said that she found a connection with the character’s grit and determination.

Speaking to Asian Age in an interview, Deepika said, “I have chosen this film because I found the narrative interesting. I found the story compelling. The story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal required to be told. There was a connection between her grit and determination and human spirit. I have chosen it in the same way as I would have chosen any other film.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says she wants to play dad Prakash Padukone onscreen and this is the reason

Deepika went to London recently to work on Kabir Khan’s ’83 where she will play onscreen wife of her real life husband, Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the role of Romi in the film that chronicles the victory of the underdogs, Indian cricket team, in the World Cup in 1983. Talking about her role, she said, “I play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the movie and she was instrumental in Kapil Dev’s success, especially when he was the captain. She was part of the support system and I feel connected to that. I always feel that in an athlete’s life the wife and family sacrifice a lot of their own dreams to support the vision of the athlete, the goals that they set and they end up sacrificing their own career. I have seen it in my own family. My mother had been supportive to my father in his career. I think to see the human side, to see what an important role family play in success of athlete I took up this role.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 15:58 IST