Deepika Padukone says she wants to play dad Prakash Padukone onscreen and this is the reason

Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently completed shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will be seen in a smaller role in Kabir Khan’s ’83. She will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of former Indian player Kapil Dev. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Deepika too was asked if she would like to play a sportsperson, given the number of films being made on sports icons and she had a rather sweet reply.

Deepika said that she would like to play her father Prakash Padukone, who became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. She was, of course, aware of the gender issue.

“I understand the gender issue (smiles). But if I had to play a sports person, then it would be him or any sports legend from that era. That’s because of what they achieved in the circumstances, within the limited exposure and knowledge versus the kind of funds, facilities and visibility available to athletes today. But in spite of all that, to achieve that greatness and legendary status is commendable. Our yesteryear athletes inspire me.”

Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next, Chhapaak, where she will play a character named Malti. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Delhi girl, Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Deepika remains a favourite of paparrazi. On Wednesday, when she was being clicked by cameraman very close to her car, the actor made a witty remark and said: “Aaja, baith ja (Come, sit).” Earlier, she was photographed in a pair of shimmery silver pants as she returned from London. The picture caught her husband Ranveer’s eye who wrote: “Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu”. Responding to another image of his wife, Ranveer wrote: “Hee patloon dado suttho aaeh”.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:36 IST