Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding anniversary: Sindhi bahu to trash can, funny nicknames they gave each other

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:25 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday. The two had tied the knot in a private twin wedding ceremonies in Italy and have again chosen to keep their anniversary a family affair. The two, however, never shied away from engaging in fun banter on social media and have often shared how much they love each other. While Ranveer hailed Deepika as the ‘Elegance ki moorat’ for her stunning debut at Cannes last year, she called him a ‘trash can’ for always being able to finish off her leftovers.

As the couple have chosen to spend the day seeking the blessings of their parents and the almighty, here are some of the cutest little things they have spoken about each other which will definitely make you fall in love with them all over again.

Deepika calls Ranveer a ‘trash can’ and he agrees

Deepika once shared a meme while calling her husband a trash can, and Ranveer even agreed with it. The meme shows a boy sipping the last drop of his drink and declaring, “I am done.” But his friend sitting beside him, leaves her food as she is unable to finish it. It’s funny to see how the boy, despite a full stomach, offers to finish her leftover food. She asks him to open his mouth and dumps all the food into it, calling him a ‘trash can’.

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘a good Sindhi bahu’

Some fans are of the opinion Ranveer has influenced Deepika’s sartorial sense to a great extent as the actor has started experimenting with her fashion choices more after the two tied the knot last year. Once Deepika posted pictures of herself in silver trousers with matching heels on Instagram and captioned it, “there’s no such thing as too much bling!” Ranveer, who is a Sindhi, confirmed the belief of his fans by calling her ‘a good Sindhi bahu’ in the comments section.

Deepika reveals Ranveer goes in shavaasan when he’s home

Deepika had revealed in one of her first interviews after the wedding that the Ranveer people know is quite different from the one she gets to see at home. She told Filmfare in an interview, “Not many people know that when he is with me, he’s in shavaasan (relaxed) mode. I ask what happened to your energy. He’ll say ‘I’m conserving it because I have to attend an event, I have to spend it there.”

When Deepika accused Ranveer of emptying her bronzer on his chest

Ranveer Singh has taken a new liking to dressing up like Charlie Chaplin and has made multiple public appearances in an ill-fitted suit paired with a hat and a walking stick. He once shared a picture of himself striking a high-spirited pose. However, Deepika took notice of his bare-chested look as he left two buttons open and said, “Shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?”

When Deepika refused food to Ranveer

Ranveer recently got an opportunity to take a dig at Deepika as she shared a few glimpses of her school report cards on Instagram. In reply to a teacher’s comments that ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions’, Ranveer commented, “Yes, teacher. I agree.” But this did not go down well with her and she replied to him, “You ain’t getting dinner tonight.”

