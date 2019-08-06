Deepika Padukone says she’d never work with sexual harassment accused, after being spotted with Luv Ranjan

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:30 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has said that she will not work with anyone who has been accused of sexual harassment. Deepika’s comments come in the wake of recent reports that she is in talks to star in director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranjan had been accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman, and has denied any wrongdoing. Deepika was seen visiting his house, along with Ranbir, who has already been cast.

Speaking to Vogue India, Deepika gave a resounding ‘no’ when asked if she would be willing to work with a person who has been accused of sexual misconduct. “No! I would not,” she said.

“Girl your a** better be not signing that luvrat movie or we going unstanning,” one fan wrote on Twitter after the pictures of their meeting were shared online. “The fact that she met him and find it in herself to even sit and talk to him is disappointing enough for me but her doing this film will prove that she’s nothing less than hypocrite,” wrote another.

Deepika appeared on the cover of Vogue India, sporting a no-makeup look. “Barefaced & Unfiltered,” the actor captioned her Instagram post. Deepika has completed the filming of the upcoming Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor will play an acid attack survivor in the film, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also appear opposite husband Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s surprise victory at the 1983 World Cup.

