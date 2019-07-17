Dharmendra welcomes guinea fowls on his farm as his dogs get jealous, watch video

Actor Dharmendra loves his farms and often shares videos on his Instagram account. The latest one to surface online is one in which he is seen talking to the camera, as his voice is overshadowed by barking dogs and squawking fowls.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Guinea fowls, lovely entry to my farm. After rains I will free them to Rome around in my garden. They kill the dangerous insects . My barking dog is jealous of them . Love you for your loving response to my previous post.”

Just two days ago, Dharamendra had shared a video in which he lovingly talked about his buffalo and its newborn. “MyYoung baffalo,s first baby. Neither mother knows how to feed nor baby knows how to have milk from his mom . But me being a farmer will make them easy with each other . Friends, love you for your loving response to my previous post,” he wrote.

Recently, Dharmendra son Sunny Deol also visited the farms. Talking about his son, Dharmendra earlier told Hindustan Times, “He is painfully introvert. When I say painfully, it means I don’t like that. He doesn’t open up about his feelings. He won’t express himself, even if he is feeling affectionate about you. It is only if he is angry that you’d get to know his feeling.”

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in his home production Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se where he starred alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

