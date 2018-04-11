Disha Patani on Jacqueline’s Ek Do Teen: You can’t compare it with Madhuri Dixit; she’s a legend

Actor Disha Patani is basking in the success of her latest film, Baaghi 2, which continues to have a strong run at the box office after crossing the ₹100 crore mark. While the film created the maximum buzz for Tiger Shroff and Disha’s onscreen chemistry, it had its share of unpleasant attention when the dance number starring Jacqueline Fernandez, faced a lot of backlash on social media. Jacqueline performed the remake of the iconic Ek Do Teen, originally featuring Madhuri Dixit.

However, Disha has only good things to say about the track and Jacqueline’s sizzling moves. “I think Jacqueline has done a great job and the song is doing so well; she’s looking so good. Honestly, if someone asks me, I don’t even want to think of doing it. She has just killed it,” she says.

The actor adds that as a team, negative comments didn’t bother or harm them in any way. “Well, you always get mixed reviews for what you do. What’s wrong in this case is the fact that people are comparing the old and the new. You can’t. How can you think of comparing anything with Madhuri Dixit? She’s an icon, a legend! She’s the best dancer we have ever had and we can never get another Madhuri. So, there is no comparison. It’s just a tribute, a remix. It’s for the people who were not born in that era, for the new generation. So, people should just enjoy it like any other song, and not make it sound like a big deal,” maintains Disha.

Even though the actor maintained that she is content with her part in Baaghi 2, there were reports suggesting that Disha was upset that despite being a trained dancer, she did not have a solo track in the film. Responding to this, she says, “You can’t have a song in such a serious story. I mean, there was no scope of me having a solo dance sequence. It would have gone against the story, and looked out of place and forced.”

Disha states that the final film turned out to be quite different from the feel that the original gave. “I am sure that people, after watching the film, would realise and agree that there is no scope of ‘commercialness’ here. Even if the trailer looked full of action and entertainment, it’s a very serious film, at the end of the day.”

