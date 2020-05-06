e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Disha Patani says she would not mind ‘four or more’ boyfriends in funny TikTok video, watch

Disha Patani says she would not mind ‘four or more’ boyfriends in funny TikTok video, watch

Disha Patani shared a funny video on TikTok, in which she says that if God gave her ‘four or more’ boyfriends, she was no one to refuse that.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 17:46 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Patani shared a fun video on TikTok.
Disha Patani shared a fun video on TikTok.
         

With celebrities at home and all shoots stalled during the nationwide lockdown, many are turning to TikTok to entertain their fans. Disha Patani, too, has jumped on the bandwagon and keeps her followers hooked with fun videos.

In her latest video, Disha lip-syncs to a voiceover saying, “Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?” The video has garnered more than 75,000 likes on the video-sharing platform.

 

@dishapatani

🤪

♬ original sound - buhlehle.x

Disha, who insists that she is single, has been linked to Tiger Shroff ever since they worked together in the music video of Befikra. However, despite being spotted together ever so often and even going on holidays together, the two actors claim to be just good friends.

Recently, there was speculation that Disha was living with Tiger and his family during the lockdown, after she shared a TikTok video featuring his sister Krishna Shroff. However, Krishna clarified that she lived close by, and they sometimes went grocery shopping together.

Also read | Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Disha has been spending time with her pets - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety - during the lockdown. She told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets.” She has also been catching up on films during this time.

Even though gyms across the country are closed, Disha has not compromised on her fitness regime. “I’m also doing my workouts at home along with basic dance routines to keep me occupied,” she said.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller Malang, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. She will be seen next alongside Salman Khan in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news