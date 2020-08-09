e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Disha Salian death case: DCP says her last phone call was to a friend

Disha Salian death case: DCP says her last phone call was to a friend

DCP Vishal Thakur has said that Disha Salian’s last phone call was to her friend. Disha was the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Aug 09, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Salian died on June 8.
Disha Salian died on June 8.
         

Mumbai Police DCP, Vishal Thakur has cleared rumours surrounding the death of Disha Salian. She was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and died on June 8.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said that the last call made by Disha was to her friend Ankita. “Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far,” Thakur said. It was rumoured that Disha’s last call was to Sushant.

Thakur further added, “This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did ‘panchnama’ of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11.”

Earlier on Friday, Disha’s father told India Today that the rumours being spread about his daughter and her death were false. “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” he said. Disha’s mother added that she has faith in the Mumbai Police, who she believes are doing their job properly.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

BJP MP Narayan Rane has claimed last week that Disha did not die by suicide but was killed, and indicated the murder may have been preceded by her rape. He claimed the postmortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

