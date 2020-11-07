Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur: OTT is a much more happier space for every artiste

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:46 IST

Actor Divyenndu is a happy man. Not only has his performance been praised in his latest show, Mirzapur season 2, but it has led to him getting the recognition that maybe eluded him in films.

Ask him though if he feels the same, and he says he, in fact, doesn’t believe this.

“Actually, the OTT world is more fearless and democratic, it works on merit. Our ultimate aim is not numbers, but to be on par with show from around the world, such as Narcos. Mirzapur has also been widely appreciated. There’s only merit on this platform, it’s a much happier space for every artiste,” he says.

But what is it about Bollywood that makes it a less happier place than the OTT mediums? The 37-year-old explains, “There is perception, but only a few celebs will work.”

He explains, “It’s not that each and every artiste is a hit, so we have a very low success ratio. People liked Pyaar ka Punchnama in which I made my debut, then I did films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. We think we understand film business, but the reality is that we don’t. We need to tap more talents.”

As Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, the actor got a chance to show his menacing side, far removed from the goody-good roles he did in Toilet and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But the love he got his negative turn is something he wasn’t prepared for and it totally took him by surprise.

“It feels very overwhelming, and I’m very thankful for the all affection people have given me. You can’t ask for more. It’s so emotional this time around than the last season, people have told me ‘we can’t imagine season three without you (his character is shown to have died in the last episode), why did you do that’. It’s so real, they’re thanking me for giving them Munna. It’s way too sweet,” ends Divyenndu.