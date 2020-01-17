e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Elli AvrRam feels that after seven years of struggle, her time has come

Elli AvrRam feels that after seven years of struggle, her time has come

It’s a new phase in Elli’s career, where not just her good looks, but her acting chops are being noticed.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:11 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Elli AvrRam at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Malang in Mumbai.
Elli AvrRam at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Malang in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Actor Elli AvrRam might have been slow in taking up projects, but she has made up for it by choosing them wisely. Recently seen as the lead in the web series, The Verdict: State vs Nanavati, along with a small role in Inside Edge 2, last year summed up on a good note for Elli. And the actor is geared up for a great start this year with the multi-starrer film Malang.

“This is the result of seven years of hard work and going through struggle. You keep that faith somewhere that it will all be worth it one day, and that day has come. The fact that I got to portray a role like the one in Nanavati gave me joy because I got appreciation for my acting,” says Elli.

 

Also read: My acting was terrible and I was still struggling with the language when I debuted in Mickey Virus, admits Elli AvrRam

Since Elli has done more work on the web than in Bollywood, will it be correct to say that she’s got better roles on the former medium? Elli says, “Umm… I’d say I got more performance-oriented roles on web space, while films had more of glamour quotient. Having said that, I have a film coming up with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. That is purely performance-oriented. I feel grateful to Mohit Suri sir (director) for finalising my audition, and keeping faith in me.”

It’s a new phase in Elli’s career, where not just her good looks, but her acting chops are being noticed. She agrees, saying, “As an actor, you of course want to get meaty roles, which excite you. I get so many messages and phone calls from people appreciating my performance. I’ve worked hard to better myself. The other day, I was thinking about my journey from the first film to Inside Edge 2 and I could only say, ‘wow!’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more
tags
top news
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
BJP names 57 of 70 candidates for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8
BJP names 57 of 70 candidates for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan’s 96, Rahul’s 80 fire India to 340/6
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan’s 96, Rahul’s 80 fire India to 340/6
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news