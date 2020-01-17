Elli AvrRam feels that after seven years of struggle, her time has come

bollywood

Actor Elli AvrRam might have been slow in taking up projects, but she has made up for it by choosing them wisely. Recently seen as the lead in the web series, The Verdict: State vs Nanavati, along with a small role in Inside Edge 2, last year summed up on a good note for Elli. And the actor is geared up for a great start this year with the multi-starrer film Malang.

“This is the result of seven years of hard work and going through struggle. You keep that faith somewhere that it will all be worth it one day, and that day has come. The fact that I got to portray a role like the one in Nanavati gave me joy because I got appreciation for my acting,” says Elli.

Since Elli has done more work on the web than in Bollywood, will it be correct to say that she’s got better roles on the former medium? Elli says, “Umm… I’d say I got more performance-oriented roles on web space, while films had more of glamour quotient. Having said that, I have a film coming up with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. That is purely performance-oriented. I feel grateful to Mohit Suri sir (director) for finalising my audition, and keeping faith in me.”

It’s a new phase in Elli’s career, where not just her good looks, but her acting chops are being noticed. She agrees, saying, “As an actor, you of course want to get meaty roles, which excite you. I get so many messages and phone calls from people appreciating my performance. I’ve worked hard to better myself. The other day, I was thinking about my journey from the first film to Inside Edge 2 and I could only say, ‘wow!’.”

