Fan actor Shikha Malhotra goes back to nursing during Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Couldn’t sit at home after PM’s address’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:41 IST

Her story has been going viral for all the right reasons. Who’d have imagined that someone so young would work closely with Covid-19 suspects and patients? Actor Shikha Malhotra, seen in films such as Fan (2017), tells us what made her decide to work as a nurse.

“When I heard the PM’s address to the nation about the 21-day lockdown, I couldn’t sit at home. As someone with a medical background, I realised the situation was serious. I started visiting hospitals in Mumbai from the very next day, until I found a government hospital. I was directed to the medical superintendent, who was surprised that I wanted to do this. They wanted to place me in the isolation ward for Covid-19, as they required more people for that. My shift lasts around 11-12 hours, I want to put in more,” says Malhotra, who has a BSc degree in Nursing.

Talking about how she is dealing with the situation, given that hospitals are brimming with people infected by the virus, Malhotra, 25, says,“I’m a little upset as we even have patients as young as seven months as corona positive in our hospital. I feel bad when I see people roaming in the streets, even after the PM requested everyone to take precautions. We’ve to wear three layers of dressing, two head covers and two pair of shoes, one can’t breathe properly. You have been requested to be at home only to protect yourself. We feel dehydrated after a point.”

