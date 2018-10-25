Farah Khan dodges media questions at event after sexual harassment allegations against Sajid Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dodged questions from the media days after brother Sajid Khan’s name was mentioned in #MeToo allegations although earlier she had tweeted on the episode.

Farah was addressing the media at a book launch along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Maniesh Paul on Wednesday here.

The moment the floor was opened for media question at the launch of author Jaishree Sharad’s Skin Rules, Farah said: “On this note, we shall go” and left in a hurry.

Sajid is facing sexual harassment allegations from actress Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

On October 12, Farah had tweeted: “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues.

“If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

