Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty to collaborate for new action-comedy

Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Farah Khan on a new action comedy film. Farah will helm the yet-untitled project, while Rohit will produce via his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez.

“Sometimes the Universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine...Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’! Cant wait to say ‘Roll Camera’ for this one!!” Farah said in a statement.

When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create "the Mother of All Entertainers"!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/rMeKKoMmDW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 7, 2019

Rohit said, “It’s a privilege for my production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us as she is extremely talented and hard working. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can’t wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward.” The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Farah has earlier directed films such as Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is busy with his next directorial venture Sooryavanshi, which, like Singham and Simmba is a cop-drama as well.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 15:01 IST