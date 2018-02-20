For Pad Man actor Radhika Apte, being shy about menstruation wasn’t natural

Radhika Apte as the demure and loving homemaker Gayatri in Pad Man, also starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, has struck the right chord with the audience. Being an opinionated individual, who never thinks twice before speaking her mind — be it on dressing up, nudity, casting couch or nepotism — Radhika shares that it was an interesting experience for her to play such a role.

“Playing Gayatri was a challenge for me. While for an actor, every onscreen character comes with its set of mental and physical requirements, playing Arunachalam’s [Muruganantham] wife was in stark contrast to me as an individual,” says Radhika.

She adds, “Attuning myself to being shy about the concept of menstruation required effort. Now, as the film has released, I am receiving very warm feedback from my family and friends, and that for me is a happy moment.”

The actor also shares that her mother “got emotional” when she saw her playing a character which is quite opposite to what she is in real life, and appreciated her.

Meanwhile, Radhika is gearing up for some interesting projects. She will team up with actor Saif Ali Khan for a film titled Baazaar. And, she was recently photographed shooting in Jaipur for an international project, starring actor Dev Patel. Helmed by Hollywood director Michael Winterbottom, the working title of the film is The Wedding Guest. Reportedly, it also stars Jim Sarbh, with whom she recently Instagramed a photo, announcing their association.

