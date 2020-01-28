e-paper
French honour for theatre artiste, Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana Kapoor

French honour for theatre artiste, Shashi Kapoor’s daughter Sanjana Kapoor

Sanjana Kapoor will be honoured with the ‘Chevalier dans lOrdre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at French embassy.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:21 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Sanjana Kapoor is a well known theatre artist and even worked in some Bollywood films.
         

Well-known theatre person Sanjana Kapoor will receive the prestigious French honour of ‘Chevalier dans lOrdre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) for her outstanding contribution to the field of theatre.

French Minister of Culture Franck Riester, who’s currently on an official India visit, will confer the insignia of the distinction on Kapoor in a special investiture ceremony on January 28 at the French embassy in New Delhi.

Indian actor and film producer Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana Kapoor being welcomed at Naatshala in Amritsar.

Kapoor was born in an illustrious family of Indian and English theatre personalities -- Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal. She debuted on screen with Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) and played the leading actor in Hero Hiralal (1989). She also appeared in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay (1988).

But she went on to dedicate herself fully to theatre, acting in plays and reviving the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, founded by her parents as a tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor, and run by her brother Kunal Kapoor since 2012.

In 2012, she co-founded Junoon, an organisation dedicated to increasing the reach of theatre and arts to a wider audience through innovative initiatives.

L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is a French government distinction instituted in 1957 by the Ministry of Culture, and is conferred, regardless of nationality, on persons who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the fields of art or literature, or for their contribution to promoting art and literature in France and throughout the world.

Some noted Indian recipients of this honour in the past include Bharti Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Aishwarya Rai, Raghu Rai, Ebrahim Alkazi, Habib Tanveer, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Wendell Rodricks and Aruna Vasudev.

