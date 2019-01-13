Gauri Khan and Karan Johar party together as Twinkle Khanna steps out with daughter Nitara. See pics

Bollywood is slowly but surely getting back into the groove after all the weddings and receptions. The flavour of this week is Uri - The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal. A small film, it has done rather well and comes as the first solo hit for Vicky. Meanwhile, The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher, too did decent business despite being heavily panned by critics as a propaganda film.

Meanwhile, the rest of Bollywood seemed to be in a celebratory mood — at the screening of Uri for stars, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif among others cheered for Vicky.

Many among the Bollywood’s swish set including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rahul Khanna and Shweta Bachchan came out to celebrate the birthday of socialite and businesswoman Kaajal Anand in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen making a casual yet stylish statement as she was spottef in Mumbai.

At the airport, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted, while Twinkle Khanna was seen with daughter Nitara at Soho House. Shabana Azmi too was seen conducting a kids art shop.

Airport diaries: Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai.

Ankita Lokhande at a photoshoot and Sara Ali Khan after her gym session.

Raveena Tandon with her son.

Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara at Soho House.

Shabana Azmi at an art event for kids.

