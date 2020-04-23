e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Genelia D’Souza posts video of son Rahyl enjoying online class, initially felt her ‘world would come crashing down’ amid lockdown

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza shared a video of their younger son Rahyl having fun during his online class. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Rahyl is having fun with online classes.
With schools all over the country closed due to the lockdown, children have shifted to online methods of learning. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Rahyl seems to have really taken to virtual schooling.

Genelia took to Instagram to share a video of Rahyl taking a class on a tab, and said that when the lockdown was first implemented, she was worried about her children’s studies getting affected. However, her sons Rahyl and Riaan, transitioned into online learning rather smoothly.

“So our kids are currently living in a world where distance learning is the new way of education.. At first I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease.. All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine.. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone,” she wrote in her caption.

Riteish echoed his wife’s sentiments and urged parents to spend time with their children as they learn. “Home Schooling / Distance Education is the need of the hour. Spend time with your children, you will learn as much just observing them. A big shout out to all the teachers across India working in various schools taking part in digital education,” he wrote, sharing the same video on Instagram.

Television actor Kanchi Kaul, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and writer Mushtaq Shiekh were among those who showered love on the cute clip.

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur is dealing with the lockdown

Meanwhile, Riteish and Genelia have been keeping fans entertained during the lockdown by making fun TikTok videos. In one of the recent videos, he was seen washing dishes as Genelia strictly kept an eye on him with a belan (rolling pin) in her hand. He also shared a funny video to drive home the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

