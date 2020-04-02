e-paper
Riteish Deshmukh washes dishes as wife Genelia D'Souza supervises with belan in hand, watch hilarious video

Riteish Deshmukh washes dishes as wife Genelia D’Souza supervises with belan in hand, watch hilarious video

Riteish Deshmukh shared a funny video of himself washing dishes during the coronavirus lockdown, as his wife Genelia D’Souza watches over him with a rolling pin in her hand.

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in their new TikTok video.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in their new TikTok video.
         

Riteish Deshmukh has been keeping fans entertained as they remain confined to their homes during the three-week nationwide lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic. In a hilarious new video shared on TikTok, he is seen washing dishes as his wife Genelia D’Souza watches over him with a belan (rolling pin) in hand.

The clip features the song Mauka Milega Toh Bata Denge from the 1993 hit Dilwale, starring Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon, in the background. Riteish wished Ajay a happy birthday and wrote in his Instagram post, “Happy Birthday Dearest @ajaydevgn Some isolation humour with @geneliad on one of your songs- have a great one my brother.”

Netizens could not stop laughing at the funny video and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. “That’s the thing.. MAUKA... No chance, keep dreaming,” one Instagram user wrote. “Super cute pair,” another commented.

 

Riteish and Genelia keep sharing funny videos with each other on TikTok. In fact, he even wished his wife on their anniversary this year in a humorous way.

In the video shared by Riteish, he was seen with a pained expression as Genelia showed him their wedding photos. The lyrics ‘Jin zakhmon ko waqt bhar chala hai, tum kyun unhe chhedhe jaa rahe ho (The wounds that time is trying to heal, why are you poking them again?)’ from Jagjit Singh’s ghazal Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho played in the background.

Also read | Sana Saeed’s father died on day of Janta Curfew, actor stuck in US: ‘Circumstances of his death very unfair’

Meanwhile, Riteish and Genelia are currently at their home in Mumbai. Earlier, the Grand Masti actor lauded the Maharashtra government and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order & help win this fight,” he tweeted.

