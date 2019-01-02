Gully Boy latest posters: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s time is now. See pics

Gully Boy’s lead stars, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, have shared new posters of the film based on street rappers such as Divine. With the tagline, “Apna Time Aaega,” the film’s posters are true to its theme. The Zoya Akhtar film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer and Alia are pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for the film.

While one of the photos show Ranveer wearing a hoodie and is similar to what the makers had revealed as the film’s first looj, another shows Alia and Ranveer sharing earphones as they listen to music while looking in opposite directions. Alia looks demure but determined in the photo.

Earlier, videos of Ranveer rapping along with Divine went viral on social media earlier in 2018. “Ranveer is the man,” Divine said in an interview to Hindustan Times. “He’s the best man to do the movie and he’s killed it.”

Gully Boy will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be shown in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17. “Gully Boy turned out to be a really fulfilling creative experience. It getting selected for the Berlin Film Fest came as an awesome piece of news,” Ranveer told HT.

Gully Boy will release on February 14 this year.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 10:59 IST