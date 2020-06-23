e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta jokes that whoever says he has begun shooting is ‘anti-national’. See his banter with Anubhav Sinha

Hansal Mehta jokes that whoever says he has begun shooting is ‘anti-national’. See his banter with Anubhav Sinha

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha’s exchange on Twitter was about resuming work after the threat of the coronavirus pandemic reduces.

bollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha had a funny exchange on Twitter.
Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha had a funny exchange on Twitter.
         

Filmmakers are itching to return to the sets and start shooting again, after a three-month break on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Director Anubhav Sinha expressed his desire to start working on his next film immediately and wrote on Twitter, “I want to make a movie.... like...NOW!!! Go Corona Go.”

To this, his close friend and director Hansal Mehta replied that he is not deterred by the pandemic and has already begun work on his next. He wrote, “I’ve already begun! What Corona???”

Anubhav then asked, “Sir.... you are shooting???? Please give clarification....” Hansal’s tongue-in-cheek response was: “Clarification. When did I ever say I was shooting? This is to clarify that I said no such thing. If somebody claims that he is anti-national.”

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

All shoots were stalled since March 19, owing to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, if the crew followed guidelines of social distancing and hygiene. The guidelines recommended that the crew strength be reduced to one-third, wear masks and gloves, and the sets be fumigated daily, among other things.

Also read: Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam’s claim of music industry mafia, says they ‘crush’ talented musicians like ants

Hansal had told News18 in May that shoots must resume quickly as many livelihoods were being affected. He said that guidelines must be strictly adhered to for safety reasons and certain kinds of scenes would have to be done away with.

“Sweden and Denmark have recently released guidelines for shooting (as both countries have started seeing the virus recede). There are many standard protocols that have to be followed on a film set there. There are also restrictions on certain kinds of scenes that you shoot. For instance, big spectacle scenes that require a huge amount of crew are not possible. So, we have to develop those protocols. I don’t know when the shooting will start but I hope it begins quickly as it’s affecting many livelihoods,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In