Hansal Mehta jokes that whoever says he has begun shooting is ‘anti-national’. See his banter with Anubhav Sinha

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:49 IST

Filmmakers are itching to return to the sets and start shooting again, after a three-month break on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Director Anubhav Sinha expressed his desire to start working on his next film immediately and wrote on Twitter, “I want to make a movie.... like...NOW!!! Go Corona Go.”

To this, his close friend and director Hansal Mehta replied that he is not deterred by the pandemic and has already begun work on his next. He wrote, “I’ve already begun! What Corona???”

Anubhav then asked, “Sir.... you are shooting???? Please give clarification....” Hansal’s tongue-in-cheek response was: “Clarification. When did I ever say I was shooting? This is to clarify that I said no such thing. If somebody claims that he is anti-national.”

All shoots were stalled since March 19, owing to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, if the crew followed guidelines of social distancing and hygiene. The guidelines recommended that the crew strength be reduced to one-third, wear masks and gloves, and the sets be fumigated daily, among other things.

Hansal had told News18 in May that shoots must resume quickly as many livelihoods were being affected. He said that guidelines must be strictly adhered to for safety reasons and certain kinds of scenes would have to be done away with.

“Sweden and Denmark have recently released guidelines for shooting (as both countries have started seeing the virus recede). There are many standard protocols that have to be followed on a film set there. There are also restrictions on certain kinds of scenes that you shoot. For instance, big spectacle scenes that require a huge amount of crew are not possible. So, we have to develop those protocols. I don’t know when the shooting will start but I hope it begins quickly as it’s affecting many livelihoods,” he had said.

