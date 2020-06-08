Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: When Akshay Kumar shared his wish to go on date with her, she thought he was gay

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 08:15 IST

Dimple Kapadia is celebrating her 63rd birthday this year though she continues to remain the 14 year-old Bobby for her fans. The actor is now making a grand comeback with Christopher Nolan’s action adventure, Tenet, which makes her the only member of the family with a career in acting, besides son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

Akshay and Dimple not just share their love for acting but also share a strong bond with each other. And just like every mother-son duo, they have their own share of fun, so much so that he had once played a prank on her on stage, making all believe that she had mistakenly stabbed him.

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s epic prank on mom-in-law Dimple Kapadia

The incident occurred at the Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish awards last year where Dimple arrived on stage to present the HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) award to ‘her son’ Akshay. When Dimple tried to put an award brooch on his lapel, the actor started bleeding and said that she had stabbed him by mistake. Dimple was shocked to see his tee stained in fresh blood. After a fair bit of drama, the Khiladi actor finally revealed it was indeed a prank and hugged a much-troubled Dimple.

When Dimple Kapadia thought Akshay was gay

Dimple was also the topic of discussion when Akshay and wife Twinkle graced the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan in season 5. Twinkle narrated an old incident when Dimple thought Akshay was gay, before he tied the knot with her daughter.

Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish awards.

She revealed, “So, my mother and me are sitting together on the couch and he’s sitting opposite. My mother’s friend was there and he’s doing acupressure for her back or something. So my mother says, ‘I have to tell you something.’ So, I said tell me. ‘No, no after he goes,’ she said. But when I insisted, she said that one of our friend was doing a piece on a gay newspaper says that Akshay is gay. I almost fainted.”

When Akshay wanted to take Dimple on a date

Akshay, who was mostly left embarrassed by his wife’s statements during the episode, had played quite safe during his appearance on the show in season 4. During a rapid fire round with Karan, when Akshay was asked which actress he would like to go on a date with if he wasn’t married, the actor named his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. “And the whole night I talk about her daughter”, he added.

