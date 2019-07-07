Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: See her most adorable pictures with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Actor Neetu Singh is celebrating her 61st birthday this year and will be spending the day with husband Rishi Kapoor in New York. While Rishi has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the city for nine months, Neetu has been his constant pillar of support throughout the the difficult time.

Neetu and Rishi have been married for 38 years. Their daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt have paid regular visits to them during their time in the Big Apple. The family often dines together and Neetu makes sure she posts the mandatory group picture on Instagram for her millions of fans to see.

Neetu recently shared a picture from a recent family outing, which included Alia, and wrote, “Your family is your whole world...so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.” Both Alia and Ranbir can be seen leaning on her shoulders on each side.

Neetu, who made her debut with the 1966 film Suraj, has also worked with Rishi in several films. While they were a hit pair on screen in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein, they continue to remain a hit pair on Instagram as well. Neetu is known for giving thoughtful captions to her posts on the picture sharing website.

She recently made a tongue-in-cheek joke about her marriage by sharing a picture of herself and Rishi, busy doing their own thing on their lunch outing. She wrote, “Lunch date ... this is what happens after 38 years of marriage husband on the phone and I’m clicking selfies.”

While Neetu keeps her fans updated about their life on Instagram, Rishi is a legend on Twitter. He often make headlines with his tweets on random subjects. From showing his love for Team India during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup to expressing his shock over the skyrocketing prices of branded sneakers, Rishi never fails to amaze his fans. Neetu once called Rishi “Mr twittershi kapoor !!!” and herself “Mrs Neetustagram Kapoor !”

Here are some of the best family pictures shared by Neetu.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 20:27 IST