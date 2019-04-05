Have you seen these latest pics of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor?

Actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, Kalank. Alia and Madhuri who are seen sharing screen space in the dance number Ghar More Pardesiya, were spotted in ethnic ensembles during the film promotions at a radio station. Alia performed to the song and Varun followed her with a performance on his Kalank song First Class.

While Alia and Madhuri were in white and red anarkalis respectively, Varun and Aditya were in casuals. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt and is set to hit theatres on April 17.

Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt during Kalank promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt performs during Kalank promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt performs during Kalank promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan performs First Class during Kalank promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt during Kalank promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of her next film, Good News, and took time out of her schedule to take her son Taimur to his school in Bandra. The actor was seen in shirt and cargo pants while the little one was seen walking around with a hand-drawn art in his hand.

Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her next film Jabariya Jodi and is also gearing up for the Sania Mirza biopic. The actor was spotted visiting a gym in the city. Actor Radhika Madan of Pataakha fame was spotted at the airport while heading to Udaipur for the shooting of her next film, Angrezi Medium. The film is Irrfan’s first film after his return from London where he was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour since a year. It is the sequel of 2017 blockbuster Hindi Medium.

Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur, Parineeti Chopra and Radhika Madan spotted in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was also seen on her way to the gym. Her sister Khushi Kapoor was seen on an outing with cousin Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter), who is currently working as an assistant director on Janhvi’s upcoming film -- the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Shanaya Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor at a restaurant and Janhvi Kapoor at a gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 17:20 IST