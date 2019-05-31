Have you seen these latest pics of Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora?

Actor Katrina Kaif is making one stylish appearance after another as she promotes her upcoming film Bharat. She was seen in Mumbai again on Friday, wearing a floral blue and red outfit and nude heels. Her co-star from the film, Salman Khan was seen with his father Salim Khan and sister Alvira Agnihotri in Mumbai.

Talking about Salman in a recent interview, Katrina said, “Salman is a funny guy and someone who really gives you your space and just observes. There is a certain system which Salman has and it could be tough sometimes,” Katrina said. “But now I am used to it as we have been doing films like Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat. He is not too investigative. Some actors like to give you a lot of suggestions on rehearsals, but he lets you and your director figure out your thing,” she added.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in a bright top and shorts, flashing an even brighter smile for the cameras. Later, Malaika Arora was also seen outside the same gym. Malaika is dating Janhvi’s half brother, actor Arjun Kapoor.

A host of Bollywood celebs were spotted at the airport as well. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son were seen at the airport on Thursday night as they left for a vacation in London. Actor Hrithik Roshan was also seen at the airport. Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Sonal Chauhan and Kangana Ranaut were also seen at Mumbai airport. Kangana posed for pictures with her fans before leaving in her car. She wore a white shirt and black mini skirt with plain white shoes.

